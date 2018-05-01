Video: MACH 2018 Expo Walkthrough

A few weeks ago at the NEC in Birmingham, MACH 2018 took place, proudly displaying manufacturing technologies on all manner of scales. Despite having only recently purchased his own CNC machine, our modder Alex couldn't resist a trip up North (above M25 = North) to wander round, observe some extremely cool machines, and get some inspiration! Check out the walkthrough montage above.

