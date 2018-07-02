Video: Corsair 1000D Mega-Build Update 1

As many of you will know, we're planning something special for Corsair's 1000D, and today - now that we have (nearly) all the hardware we require - we can give you the first real glimpse of what we have planned. The updates to this project should start to come a bit more frequently now, although bear with us, as it's clearly a big one!

Thanks of course go out to all the sponsors for making this video possible: Corsair, MSI, AMD, Nvidia, and Watercool!

