Video: Cooler Master H500P Mesh White Modded RGB Build

Over the last few months, our new venture on YouTube has been slowly growing. The first bit of news is that we recently hit 1,000 subscribers, so a massive thank you to all of you that have supported the channel so far. We hope you will continue to enjoy the content - we certainly have lots of exciting stuff planned!

Today, though, it's time for another full system build, and this one is truly unique. How do we know? Because it uses four different components that we've modded ourselves! Housed inside a Cooler Master H500P Mesh White chassis with our custom-made PSU shroud shroud (yep!), the system also uses the MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC that we've painted and made some thermal armour for, the MSI GTX 1060 6GB Gaming X which was also painted and given a custom backplate, and the Cooler Master MasterAir MA610P that we modded with a simple bit of paint and vinyl. We think the aluminium and white comes together rather nicely, and naturally there's a whole bunch of RGB lighting!

The full parts list, for those interested, is as follows:

CPU Intel Core i5-8600K

RAM Zadak Shield RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) 3,000MHz DDR4

Motherboard MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC (custom bit-tech mod!)

Graphics MSI GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Gaming X (custom bit-tech mod!)

Case Cooler Master H500P Mesh White (custom bit-tech mod!)

CPU cooler Cooler Master MasterAir MA610P (custom bit-tech mod!)

Power supply Cooler Master V750

SSD Corsair Force Series MP500 480GB

Extra cooling 1 x Cooler Master MasterFan Pro 140 Air Flow RGB

Thanks to Cooler Master, MSI, and Overclockers UK for supplying parts for this build.

