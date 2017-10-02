Mod of the Month September 2017 in Association with Corsair

In September, bit-tech was invited to visit the new Aquatuning HQ where there were many mods on show that you'll recognise. In fact, most are on our forums and have featured in our Mod of the Month competition! It just goes to show the quality of the builds on our forums, and it is great to see them "out in the wild". We also managed to grab a couple of the modders for a nice little interview which is worth a read.

This month we have chosen six builds for our MotM competition, so you have plenty to look at. Make sure you vote for your favourites and remember you can choose more than one!

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and we've got some great prizes for you this month, including its latest magnetic levitation LED fans and Vengeance LED memory spread across the top three positions in Mod of the Month.



We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.



First Place Corsair Vengeance LED 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3,000MHz (Red LED) memory kit

Second Place 4 x Corsair ML Series ML120 PRO LED fans



Third Place 2 x Corsair ML Series Magnetic Levitation Dual Pack 120mm fans



Last month's winner was Verktøy Cu by Derick followed by I am Groot! by thechoozen in second and then Monolith by Bennibo in third place. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MotM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

This Month's Contenders

Luna by InsolentGnome

Project Synthesis by Y.G Casemod

Hello Kitty Custom PC by MartinoMods

AIR480 by ADmodz



RED CORE by Warboy

Aura Master by Antera23





