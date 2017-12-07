Mod of the Month November 2017 in Association with Corsair

As the end of the year draws nigh and the 2018 modding calendar begins to be pencilled in, we take a look at five recently completed mods in our project log forum. There's an awful lot of activity going on in there; we've got CNC goodness, scrollsaw madness, and a lot of custom water-cooling on show this month. Let's have a look, shall we?

Entering Mod of the Month is very easy. All you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'Complete' prefix to your build log. You can find out more here.

We feature hundreds of mods every year in our project logs section and forums, where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and we've got some great prizes for you this month, including its latest magnetic levitation LED fans and Vengeance LED memory spread across the top three positions in Mod of the Month.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





First Place: Corsair Vengeance LED 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3,000MHz (Red LED) memory kit

Second Place: 4 x Corsair ML Series ML120 PRO LED fans

Third Place: 2 x Corsair ML Series Magnetic Levitation Dual Pack 120mm fans

Last month's winner was Project Black Liquid by twister7800gtx followed by Project Cu by Maarten/Pine in second and then NZXT by neSSa in third place. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes as usual this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MotM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

This Month's Contenders