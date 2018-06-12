Mod of the Month May 2018 in Association with Corsair

Jubilant June is on its way, but to get there we've first got to pay attention to magnificent May! Water-cooling is strong this month, with all four builds rocking custom loops. Let's have a look, shall we?

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and we've got some great prizes for you this month, including its latest RGB LED fans and Vengeance RGB memory spread across the top three positions in Mod of the Month.

As per our new rules for 2018, if place first in a Mod of the Month, then in any future Mod of the Months (or Modding Updates) you get into that year, you won't be eligible for prizes. You can still be picked and win, but it will be honorific instead.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





First Place: Corsair Vengeance RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3,000MHz C15 memory kit

Second Place: Corsair LL Series LL120 Dual Light Loop RGB Fans Triple Pack

Third Place: 2 x Corsair ML Series Magnetic Levitation Dual Pack 120mm fans

Last month's winner was Project "Venom" by Y.G Casemod followed by The Ice Wall by MPC in second and then Verticality by Duality92 in third place. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month.

This Month's Contenders

Venom by MT. Mods

NVC Build by zac

The Night King by Dietec

PROJECT MCLAREN by zulboy45



