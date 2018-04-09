Mod of the Month March 2018 in Association with Corsair

March is quite often a slow month for completed builds. Often people are either waiting for imminent hardware releases, building for shows such as Computex, or timing their builds for yearly contests like Cooler Master's World Series. That said, it doesn't stop us from having some great builds present here! Overwatch, being the theming juggernaut that it is, has a healthy representation, but we've also got a scratch build and an "out of this world" case mod to choose from.

Entering Mod of the Month is very easy. All you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'Complete' prefix to your build log. You can find out more here.

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and we've got some great prizes for you this month, including its latest RGB LED fans and Vengeance RGB memory spread across the top three positions in Mod of the Month.

As per our new rules for 2018, if place first in a Mod of the Month, then in any future Mod of the Months (or Modding Updates) you get into that year, you won't be eligible for prizes. You can still be picked and win, but it will be honorific instead.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





First Place: Corsair Vengeance RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3,000MHz C15 memory kit

Second Place: Corsair LL Series LL120 Dual Light Loop RGB Fans Triple Pack

Third Place: 2 x Corsair ML Series Magnetic Levitation Dual Pack 120mm fans

Last month's winner was The Fifth Element by douglas alves followed by Quantum Master by Kviker in second and then Project Silver Mist by SaaintJimmy in third place. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MotM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

This Month's Contenders

Reinhardt by twister7800gtx



METEOR by S.PiC

D.va by warboy

LUNA by likwid mods