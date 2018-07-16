Mod of the Month June 2018 in Association with Corsair

Whilst many of us are still slaving away in the sweltering heat to finish our mods, a few saw fit to take the sensible approach and finish theirs up this June! As is to be expected, with the passing deadline of the CMWS, there's a healthy showing from Cooler Master this month - the standard, though, is inspiring. One of the things I love most about the logs here on bit-tech is that there's no golden formula; the breadth of techniques and ideas on show is fantastic - proof enough that there's not just a single way to mod.

Let's dive right in and see what's been going on in the forums, shall we?

Last month's winner was NVC Build by zac followed by PROJECT MCLAREN by zulboy45 in second and then Venom by MT. Mods in third place. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MotM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

This Month's Contenders

