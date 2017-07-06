Mod of the Month June 2017 in Association with Corsair

As you will have noticed, we now have a brand new website and forum - YAY! We are still tweaking things, but we all seem to be getting used to our new home. It seems a lot of our members used the downtime to work on their builds, and we have a rather nice bunch of mods to show you this month.

We have changed the way you enter both our Mod of the Month competition and our Modding Update competition. Don't worry, it is very easy, all you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the "complete" prefix to your build log. You can find out more Here.



We feature hundreds of mods every year in our modding section and forums, where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and we've got some great prizes for you this month, including its latest magnetic levitation LED fans and Vengeance LED memory spread across the top three positions in Mod of the Month.



We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.

