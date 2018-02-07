Mod of the Month January 2018 in Association with Corsair

Welcome to the first Mod of the Month of 2018! 2017 proved to be quite a year, so hopefully we can live up to the very high expectations; my hunch is we'll do that no problem!

First up, we've had a look at the old format of Mod of the Month and decided to make a few changes. Hopefully this will help even things out a little without restricting the quality we've come to expect from the monthly contest. From now on, if you happen to place first in a Mod of the Month, then in any future Mod of the Months (or Modding Updates) you get into that year you won't be eligible for prizes. You can still be picked and win, but it will be honorific instead.

Second, you may notice a certain amount of RGB-ness. That's right: The prize pool has been updated to make the most of current trends, which should make things more flexible for modding use. A big thank you to Corsair for providing the updated prizes; we hope to see some of the items making their way into future mods!

Entering Mod of the Month is very easy. All you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'Complete' prefix to your build log. You can find out more here.

We feature hundreds of mods every year in our project logs section and forums, where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.









First Place: Corsair Vengeance RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3,000MHz C15 memory kit

Second Place: Corsair LL Series LL120 Dual Light Loop RGB Fans Triple Pack

Third Place: 2 x Corsair ML Series Magnetic Levitation Dual Pack 120mm fans

Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MotM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

This Month's Contenders

Project Spectrum by Forsberg Customs

Bean by Nealieboyee

RoG Fusion Mod by Jones-965

Synapse by EnviousMods

Obsidian 900 D ROG R2 by Y.G Casemod



