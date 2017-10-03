bit-tech Case Modding Update September 2017 in Association with Corsair

A lot of the builds this month are in the very early stages, but they look like they are going to be great builds. There is a lot of metal fabrication and some rather interesting materials being used. Which ones do you think will turn out the best? Take a few minutes to look at the build logs and then pick and vote for your favourites!

Entering our Modding Update competition is very easy. All you need to do to enter the Modding Update is to have a build log underway in our forum with the 'In Progress' prefix on your post. You can find out more here.



Corsair will be giving one lucky modder their choice of four of Corsair's ML Series fans every month. To be in with a chance of being featured in our monthly Modding Update and winning them, all you have to do is post your build log in our forums.







The project log needs to be in bit-tech's forum. We can't promise to feature all projects, but everyone is in with a good chance of getting in.

Last month, the winner was Project Black Liquid by Twister. Congratulations! We will contact you soon regarding the prizes.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America and Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.

This Month's Contenders

ONE 001 by huckinCharlie

Project 50/50 by Papa Jock & Azteka

Project Dragon Desk by Gas_designs

Project Reversed Gaming Build by JejeLaPelle

Project: ZENITH by LongLove

Project JDM by Jokot

Click on the project names above to see the projects or click here to go to the first one, and head over to the forum to vote for your favourites.

