bit-tech Case Modding Update June 2018 in Association with Corsair

Another month means another modding update, where we delve into the Project Logs forum to see which builds are currently in progress. June's often a month where people start new projects, with competitions and newly-released parts from Computex filtering though. As such, there are a lot of promising builds in their infancy right now. So in stark contrast to that, it seemed fitting to select likely the longest currently-running project log to feature - haha. The breadth of processes used in these four projects is, as ever, astounding, with welding, CNC cutting, recycling, turning, milling, painting, grinding, etc. all on show. Which is your favourite?

Don't forget to look through the logs themselves as I can only highlight some of the details here - believe me it's worth it!

This Month's Contenders

Station Launch by MPC

MAD MAX Tribute by mnpctech







Project Metallurgy by Maarten/Pine



The Iron Turnip by Cheapskate