bit-tech Case Modding Update June 2017 in Association with Corsair

Written by Dave Alcock

July 12, 2017 // 3:35 p.m.

Tags: #case-modding #competition #corsair #modding #modding-update

It has been a big month for bit-tech! We have a new forum and website, tweaks are still being made, and we are always open to suggestions from our members. It looks like the little bit of downtime didn't stop you guys from updating your build logs! As soon as we were back, the forums were as busy as ever.

We have changed the way you enter both our Mod of the Month competition and our Modding Update competition. Don't worry, it is very easy, all you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'complete' prefix to your build log once it's finished. You can find out more here.

You can see the latest finished projects in Mod of the Month plus more modding and water-cooling features in our modding section.

Corsair will be giving one lucky modder their choice of four of Corsair's  ML Series fans every month. To be in with a chance of being featured in our monthly Modding Update and winning them, all you have to do is post your build log in our forums.


The project log needs to be in bit-tech's forum. We can't promise to feature all projects, but everyone is in with a good chance of getting in.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America and Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.

This Month's Contenders


















Click on the images above to see the projects or click here to go to the first one, and head over to the forum to vote for your favourites.
View this in the forums

