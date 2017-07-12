bit-tech Case Modding Update June 2017 in Association with Corsair

It has been a big month for bit-tech! We have a new forum and website, tweaks are still being made, and we are always open to suggestions from our members. It looks like the little bit of downtime didn't stop you guys from updating your build logs! As soon as we were back, the forums were as busy as ever.



We have changed the way you enter both our Mod of the Month competition and our Modding Update competition. Don't worry, it is very easy, all you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'complete' prefix to your build log once it's finished. You can find out more here.



You can see the latest finished projects in Mod of the Month plus more modding and water-cooling features in our modding section.

Corsair will be giving one lucky modder their choice of four of Corsair's ML Series fans every month. To be in with a chance of being featured in our monthly Modding Update and winning them, all you have to do is post your build log in our forums.

