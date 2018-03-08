bit-tech Case Modding Update February 2018 in Association with Corsair

We're still in the early stages of 2018, meaning the project logs are coming in thick and fast. There are some absolutely stonking builds going on currently; you can tell that Mod of the Year really is going to be very special already. Here's a selection of a number who are further on in their process - who do you think is on the road to success? Take a few minutes to look at the build logs, and then pick and vote for your favourites!

Entering our Modding Update competition is very easy. All you need to do to enter the Modding Update is to have a build log underway in our forum with the 'In Progress' prefix on your post. You can find out more here.

You can see the latest finished projects in Mod of the Month plus more modding and water-cooling features in our Modding Section.

Corsair will be giving one lucky modder a Triple Pack of LL120 series Double Light Loop RGB fans every month. To be in with a chance of being featured in our monthly Modding Update and winning them, all you have to do is post your build log in our forums.

The project log needs to be in bit-tech's forum. We can't promise to feature all projects, but everyone is in with a good chance of getting in.

Last month, the joint winners were Silver Mist by SaaintJimmy and OdySSey by neSSa. Congratulations! We will contact you soon regarding the prizes.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America and Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.





This Month's Contenders