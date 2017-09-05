bit-tech Case Modding Update August 2017 in Association with Corsair

Our modding update competition is here again! I know, it feels like five minutes since the last one, but modders keep modding, and we will keep showing off all the wonderful work that they do. This month, we are looking at some builds that are in the very early stages of their lives but look like they will flourish and shine. Which one do you think has the most potential? Vote for your favourite, and the winner will get some Corsair goodies to help them on their modding adventure.



Entering our Modding Update competition is very easy. All you need to do to enter the Modding Update is to have a build log underway in our forum with the 'In Progress' prefix on your post. You can find out more here.



You can see the latest finished projects in Mod of the Month plus more modding and water-cooling features in our modding section.

Corsair will be giving one lucky modder their choice of four of Corsair's ML Series fans every month. To be in with a chance of being featured in our monthly Modding Update and winning them, all you have to do is post your build log in our forums.







The project log needs to be in bit-tech's forum. We can't promise to feature all projects, but everyone is in with a good chance of getting in.

Last month, we had joint winners Hyperion Data Core by RandomDesign and ALUMIA by JR23. Congratulations! We will contact you soon regarding the prizes.

We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America and Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.

This Month's Contenders

