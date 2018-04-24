Competition: Win a Be Quiet! Bundle and Coolers!

We've teamed up with the generous folks at Be Quiet! to offer our readers a great set of prizes!
You can find Be Quiet! on Facebook here.
All you have to do to be in with a chance is answer correctly the question embedded below before the end of Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018. You can also gain one extra competition by liking our Facebook page. Winners will be chosen at random from all valid entries.
This competition is open globally. Be sure to check the full terms and conditions below before entering. Good luck!
Terms and Conditions
- There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
- The prize draw is open GLOBALLY to people aged 12 years or over.
- The competition winners will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 23:59 of the closing date, May 22nd, 2018.
- Only one entry is permitted per household per bit-tech entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
- The winners will be notified via email by May 29th, 2018. The winners must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If any prize is unclaimed after this time, bit-tech reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
- The first winner will be eligible for one Be Quiet! Dark Base 700, one Be Quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4, and one Be Quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 650W; the second winner will be eligible for one Be Quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4; the third winner will be eligible for one Be Quiet! Dark Rock 4.
- In the event that the prize(s) offered is/are unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
- Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
- All prizes include a standard, region-specific manufacturer warranty - please check the official website(s) of the manufacturer(s) for full details.
- Prize draws are not open to employees of bit-tech and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and members employees' immediate families.
- Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
Want to comment? Log in.
QUICK COMMENT