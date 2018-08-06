Announcing the Thermaltake UK Modding Trophy 2018

Today, we’re very happy to bring you news of a competition designed to showcase the UK’s finest modding talent: the Thermaltake UK Modding Trophy 2018!



For those that don’t know, 2018 is a particularly special year for Thermaltake, as it marks the company’s 20th anniversary. And what better way to celebrate a milestone birthday than to have five talented individuals cut, drill, and paint a selection of the latest hardware in a friendly battle of modding? That’s exactly what Thermaltake, bit-tech, and a host of sponsors have planned, so regardless of whether you’re willing to put yourself forward or just want to see all the eye-candy, you’re surely in for a treat!

You may remember from our Computex 2018 coverage that Thermaltake has also released a series of Level 20 cases to mark the occasion, one of which is the E-ATX compatible Level 20 XT, and it’s this glass-adorned chassis that the five modders will be working with. As well as this, modders will receive a juicy selection of hardware to play with and have access to Thermaltake’s vast library of water-cooling hardware too. Better yet, every modder gets to keep their rig and hardware afterwards, but the very best modder – as determined by a combination of public polls and professional judges – will also walk away with bragging rights and a sweet trophy... Oh, and also an all-inclusive trip to Taiwan for Computex 2019!



If you want to be considered for entry or just want to find out how and where to follow along, you’ll need to send us a design proposal outlining your intended plans, but be sure to read ALL the information below as there are content production and availability requirements associated with entering. You need to have at least one completed mod under your belt, but otherwise the competition is open to all UK residents.



If you need a little inspiration, be sure to check out the video above with our resident modder Alex Banks, who’ll be hosting the competition, for a little extra info on his modding career and how PC modding has changed his life.

Key Dates

August 28th – Modder selection period closes

August 31st – Official modders announced on bit-tech

September 22nd – Hardware presentation, modding begins!

December 7th – Modding ends, voting begins!

December 15th – Official closing ceremony and winner selection

The Hardware

All selected modders will receive the following hardware for their mods:

1 x Thermaltake Level 20 XT chassis

1 x Thermaltake M360 Plus water-cooling kit (Additional Thermaltake cooling hardware can be given within reason and after the submission of a proposal indicating how it will be used)

1 x Thermaltake 850W Toughpower ‘SYNC’ Edition PSU

1 x Asus Socket AM4 Motherboard (model TBC)

1 x Asus Nvidia-based graphics card (model TBC)

1 x AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU

1 x Adata SX600 128GB M.2 SSD

1 x Adata M.2 RGB heatsink

1 x Adata Spectrix D41 3,000MHz 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4

Key Conditions of Entry

This competition is open to UK residents only .

. All entrants must be able to prove that they have completed at least one full mod by referencing a project log hosted here or on another website.

Entries (design proposals) must be submitted by 28th August 2018 . No entries received after this date will be considered.

. No entries received after this date will be considered. All modders must commit to making a short introduction video of themselves to be submitted no later than 8th September 2018.

of themselves to be submitted no later than 8th September 2018. All modders must be available and able to attend events on the 28th September 2018 (the opening ceremony) and 15th December 2018 (the closing ceremony) at Scan’s HQ in Bolton. Travel costs will be covered, but if you cannot commit to attending on these dates, please do not enter .

and at Scan’s HQ in Bolton. Travel costs will be covered, but . All modders must commit to producing and regularly updating a project log on the bit-tech forums . At least five updates including pictures and text must be submitted by the following deadlines: October 12th 2018, October 26th 2018, November 9th 2018, November 23rd 2018, December 7th 2018.

. At least five updates including pictures and text must be submitted by the following deadlines: October 12th 2018, October 26th 2018, November 9th 2018, November 23rd 2018, December 7th 2018. If you are notified that you have been selected as an official modder, acceptance of this will be deemed as acceptance of the terms and conditions as outlined below.

How To Enter

Assuming you can meet all the conditions of entry and wish to be in with a chance of becoming an official modder, you’ll need to submit a design proposal via email to thermaltake2018@bit-tech.net. Please include a visual aid of some description (anything sketch on a napkin to a CAD render is fine!), and remember also to prove ownership of at least one completed mod with reference to a project log on our forums or elsewhere.

The theme of the modding competition is the Thermaltake's 20th Anniversary - this is of course open to creative interpretation!



Please include a daytime contact number if possible as well, as we’d prefer to use this to notify modders that they have been selected.



Additional Terms and Conditions