Why Intel needs a six-core mainstream CPU
Posted on 16th May 2017
That was nearly 10 years ago, of course, and while I felt somewhat vindicated at the time, things do change. Quad-cores are now the mainstay of enthusiast PCs and for good reason, since many games still don't make use of more than four threads. As such, Intel's overclockable quad-cores, such as the Core i5-7600K, usually offer the best performance you'll see in games, and there are many other tasks that do benefit from having at least four physical cores.
It's important to remember too that a lot depends on the game code and how well it utilises more than one thread. A lot of the hype around Ryzen was people expecting AMD's new CPUs to offer big increases in frame rates, and they were to be disappointed. Ryzen has some very strong sweet spots, but in reality, games are rarely CPU-limited these days, so it's little wonder that for the mainstream, Intel has focussed on quad-cores for a long time.
However, games are quickly becoming more demanding, and we're also doing more with our PCs and at higher resolutions too. Most of us think nothing about having a dozen browser tabs open along with chat programs, anti-virus, email clients, word processors, and various streaming applications all while firing up games. This is something that the latest update for Windows 10, the Creators Update, tapped on with its Game Mode, which prioritises system resources for your game, and benchmarks show that it does have a tangible benefit.
There are other tasks outside the world of pure gaming, too - streaming, video editing, rendering - and they're all potentially quite demanding of your CPU, and it's very clear to anyone that's tried that quad-cores suffer here, even Hyper-Threaded ones such as the Core i7-7700K. Sadly, you need to opt for an Intel X99 system to get more than four cores, and this demands a lot of cash, and until Ryzen's launch, while AMD did have six and eight-core parts, they suffered from poor efficiency and low IPC, so while they might have been faster in some multi-threaded tests, Intel would wipe the floor with them elsewhere.
Then along came Ryzen, and the massive increase in IPC and efficiency has helped things no end. Not only are the eight-core parts excellent value for multi-threaded tasks, but AMD has had the foresight to offer better multi-threaded performance in the mid-range too. The Ryzen 5 1600 and 1600X are cases in point. They offer six cores and 12 threads and in many cases can keep up with the Intel Core i7-6850K, which is much more expensive.
For the first time, there are CPUs that offer great multi-threaded performance and decent single-threaded grunt that don't cost a fortune. The Ryzen 5 hex-cores are very reasonably priced, as are AM4 motherboards. However, while the extra grunt will no doubt be useful, I realised I'm simply bored with quad-cores too, and when I tested the Ryzen 5 1600 and 1600X recently, the enthusiast in me started yearning for a six-core system.
Eight cores is still excessive for most people's needs, and the Ryzen 7 series starts at around £300 as well. However, the £195 Ryzen 5 1600 is right in the middle of mid-range/high-end enthusiast territory price-wise, and if you do venture into multi-threaded work, it has the grunt to usually outperform the Core i7-7700K and give the Core i7-6850K a run for its money too. In many ways, it's the perfect mid-range all-rounder, which makes me wonder why Intel hasn't offered a hex-core CPU in the mainstream yet. It's been busy shrinking manufacturing processes, increasing efficiency, and cramming more and more transistors into its CPUs, but has it missed one key factor that would have made more people reach for their wallets and stop spouting the usual 'my Sandy Bridge 2500K is still okay' comments in review threads.
I can fully appreciate that the X99 platform is just too expensive for many, even if you're lusting after a hex-core CPU. The Core i7-6800K will set you back £400 on its own; you'll then need a quad-channel memory kit and a more expensive motherboard, plus there are very limited choices when it comes to micro-ATX and mini-ITX LGA2011-v3 motherboards. The point here is that not everyone that wants more CPU grunt necessarily wants two or more graphics cards in their system too. Admittedly, that's where the Core i7-6800K comes in, as it doesn't have enough PCI-E lanes to provide full bandwidth to more than one card.
I think what Ryzen has shown in general, though, and not just with the excellent Ryzen 5 1600 and 1600X, is that enthusiasts actually want more cores and threads now. This is part of what the Ryzen pre-launch frenzy was about - that enthusiasts would get competitive single-threaded performance along with more cores and threads for a lot less than Intel's X99 platform. We've already seen rumours of an Intel hex-core hitting its mainstream CPU socket, and I think the time is right for it to do so. We can only hope it's unlocked.
Would you be interested in a six-core CPU for Intel's mainstream platform? Let us know in the comments.
http://hexus.net/tech/news/cpu/105679-intel-said-readying-core-i9-cpus-6-8-10-12-cores/
They aren't mainstream though, that's Intel's successor to X99 and will be priced accordingly (aka, out of reach for most people).
But as I said in the other i9 news thread, it's all gonna get very confusing with Z370/Coffelake bringing an actual mainstream 6c/12t chip... Gonna be interesting to see how they approach it really, it's no secret Ryzen has forced Intel's hand here. With the inevitable performance crossover between high end Z370 and entry level X299 parts, along with AMD no doubt undercutting them in price-per-core metrics across the entire range, Intel are going to have to bite a few bullets I reckon.
I've been using intel/nV for a very long time now but I think finally I can switch to AMD for the next build.
Some applications don't seem to be doable with multiple cores it seems, so I'd rather prefer more power-efficiency for the foreseeable future.
..of course this being Intel, they'll still try and charge a ridiculous price for them relative to the Ryzen parts, probably filling the 7700K price slot of £320-350.
There's no doubt that they'll clock higher and have a superior IPC to the Ryzen 1600, so I guess those that are willing to pay the price premium for the extra performance that the Intel cores have, will do so.
Everyone else can go with Ryzen.
This is a good point, actually. The lowest Ryzen 3 parts will still be quad cores, but if Intel continue to sell bucket loads of cheap Pentium/Celeron systems to schools and offices, developers will continue to optimise to the lowest denominator... Which will render all these tasty HEDT chips mostly redundant for all but the 5% of the 5% that can afford them.
I've been a bit of a core whore since Piledriver. Multi tasking, for example, was always very good on the PD chips. Kinda like I7 920 IPC w/o HT but when it was threading it was very nice indeed.
I've since moved on to higher cored Intel chips and tbh? if this core war kicks off and both teams start getting more cores involved and more importantly added by devs then what I have should be more than good enough going into the future (as it is now really).
Sure, if I dropped core count and went with higher IPC and clocks I am sure I could get more performance but I suppose I am at that bit where I just want enough and that's good for me.
Currently you pay around £320 for a 7700k and around £420 for a 6800k (which will get a like for like replacement soon).
Logic would dictate that that gap of ~£100 will be filled by the quadcore(s) on their new HEDT platform.
So where would a 6 core chip on the mainstream platform fit in?
Because if it costs anywhere near the 6800k (or its replacement) then who would buy it?
Somebody who would not buy Ryzen no matter how fantastic or cheap it is?
There were plenty of them in the past. Intel's P4/Netburst was fail and AMD were making chips for half of the price that were faster yet Intel managed to get through it.
I watched a video recently about ATI and how they continued to lose money even when they had the 5000 series GPUs. People were still buying GTX 260s, even though they were crap compared to AMD.
I think AMD getting in with Intel could well prove to be their best move ever really.
Even if Ryzen didn't exist it would still be a problem.
If the price of the 6 core chip on the mainstream platform ends up near the 6 core on the high end platform then who would choose the inferior platform?
You look at how gpu's have changed since sandy bridge was released, and then look at cpu's...Intel have practically done nothing in comparison. For such a big rich company they don't seem to get much done.
Anyway Rizen has put the pressure on Intel at last - and Rizen's limited IPC gives Intel a chance. If they can deliver 6 cores and more IPC at sensible prices then they have a winner.
At the moment, I'd have to pay a whole lot more (to either vendor) just to approach performance parity with a 6/8 core part. And until Amdahl's Law stops applying (and Gustafson's law applies to massive HPC workloads only) I'm not expecting adding more cores to provide a practical boost to everyday tasks anytime soon.
Thanks for making me feel old :(
